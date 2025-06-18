Azerbaijan reports maritime transport figures for 5M2025
Azerbaijan transported 3.7 million tons of cargo by sea in January–May 2025, up 12.2 percent. Oil made up 47 percent, and ports handled 5.7 million tons, mostly transit. Passenger traffic fell 4.6 percent to 10,400 people.
