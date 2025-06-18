Next group of ex-IDPs receives keys to homes in Azerbaijan's Kangarli village (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 18. The group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent to Kangarli village in the Aghdam district today has arrived in the native land, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

A total of 40 families (154 people), who have resettled at this stage, were handed over the keys to newly built private houses. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

Currently, nearly 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

