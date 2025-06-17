Israel declares absence of negotiations with Iran to halt hostilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Israel is not engaged in any negotiations with Tehran to stop the military conflict with Iran, the country's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, told reporters, Trend reports.

“We have not entered into any negotiations and will not allow Israeli citizens to be harmed,” Katz told reporters during a visit to Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, which was earlier hit by Iranian rocket fire.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.