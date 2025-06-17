Uzbekistan’s transport sector eyes modernization backed by Natixis

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev held a meeting with Muhammad Kallala, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis, one of France’s largest corporate and investment banks, and Alexander Zakharchenko, Head of Operations for Central Asia, to discuss the development of Uzbekistan’s aviation and railway systems, Trend reports.

The discourse centered on the dynamic enhancement of the transportation fleet via the procurement of cutting-edge aircraft and rolling stock, bolstered by fiscal backing from Natixis.



In the course of the assembly, stakeholders delivered comprehensive presentations elucidating the operational frameworks of the aviation entities Qanot Sharq and Silk Avia. Focused emphasis was placed on the enhancement of rail transport infrastructure, encompassing the deployment of high-velocity and commuter rail systems.

Natixis, established in 2006 through the merger of Natexis Banque Populaire (part of the Banque Populaire Group) and IXIS (from the Caisse d’Epargne Group), is currently part of the French banking group BPCE and remains one of the largest corporate and investment banks in France.

