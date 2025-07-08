Azercell joins global telecom and technology alliance

Azercell has officially joined the TeleManagement Forum (TM Forum), a global alliance of telecom and technology companies that drive digital transformation across the communications industry. Under its umbrella, the TM Forum community brings together global operators like Vodafone, Orange, and Deutsche Telekom, as well as major tech vendors including Amazon, Microsoft, and Nokia.

By joining this cohort of global industry leaders, Azercell gains access to a broad range of tools and frameworks that support service development, customer experience optimization, and the expansion of its partner ecosystem.

“TM Forum membership reinforces our commitment to deploying global best practices and our aspiration to continuous development,” said Sabir Mardanov, Director of the Data Analytics & AI Department at Azercell. “By aligning our digital infrastructure with best international standards and collaborating with the world’s top digital service providers, we are accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, further strengthening our foundation for effective transformation, with an ultimate goal of enhancing the quality of our services”.

As part of its strategic vision, Azercell aims to strengthen its position as an agile and future-ready provider of services and innovative solutions on a solid ground of advanced technologies. The company is focused on expanding digital services, integrating artificial intelligence, and building a robust infrastructure to support future innovations. Membership in organizations like TM Forum is another important step toward realizing these goals.