Uzbekistan reveals decline in trade with Türkiye amid strong partnership

Trade between Uzbekistan and Türkiye is still going strong, even though the turnover has taken a bit of a hit. Türkiye continues to be a heavy hitter among Uzbekistan’s top trading partners. In the meantime, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade is on the upswing, pointing to a tighter embrace with the global market.

