President of Iran rejects stabs of use of adjacent nations for attack against his country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Iran's security agencies, contrary to some rumors, haven't confirmed any signs of its cooperation with some neighboring countries during Israel's military airstrikes on Iran, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said at a meeting of the local council in the northern Iranian Gilan Province on July 7, Trend reports.

According to him, some neighboring countries have thrown their hats in the ring, announcing their willingness to send essential products to Iran.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani made a claim that the territorial expanse of Azerbaijan was leveraged in operations against Iran, specifically through the deployment of Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles executing strikes originating from Azerbaijani soil.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry categorically rejected these baseless and provocative claims. The ministry said that these claims undermine the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran that are based on mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty and non-interference in domestic affairs.



Azerbaijan categorically refutes allegations that its airspace or territory was used by any state to conduct military operations against the neighboring Islamic Republic of Iran or any other country. Such claims are baseless and lack any credible evidence.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, mediated by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement, noting that the attacks had stopped.

