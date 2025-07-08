Value of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin dances downward in waltz of economic tides
The latest Bahar Azadi gold coin hit the market at 773 million rials ($1,281) on July 8, taking a dip from 792 million rials ($1,312) the day before. Since Iran threw caution to the wind and introduced a floating exchange rate on May 31, prices have been all over the map. In the meantime, the timeless coin, which was minted from 1979 to 1991, changed hands for a whopping 705 million rials ($1,168).
