Bishkek to host inaugural Kyrgyz-Tajik intergovernmental council meeting

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 8. The inaugural session of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Intergovernmental Council will take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov announced during a media briefing following his talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the administration of the Kyrgyz president.

Zhaparov noted that the agreement to establish the council—co-chaired by the heads of government of both countries—was signed to facilitate comprehensive dialogue and strengthen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas.

During the talks, the two leaders signed a set of bilateral documents aimed at deepening trade, education, industrial cooperation, tourism, and other key sectors. A joint statement was adopted, outlining a shared commitment to elevate ties to a new level.

They also saw eye to eye on streamlining border-crossing procedures for citizens and giving regional trade a leg up by reopening the Karamyk and Bordobo border checkpoints. Further cooperation in energy—including the CASA-1000 regional electricity project—was reaffirmed, with both sides welcoming the launch of the 500 kV Datka–Sughd line in Khujand earlier this year.

Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyz-Tajik relations are now entering a new stage of development based on mutual respect, trust, and neighborliness. He also extended an official invitation to Rahmon to visit Kyrgyzstan at his convenience, emphasizing the significance of sustaining active political contact between both parties.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel