Azerbaijani soldiers compete in Army-led orienteering event (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Orienteering competition was held among military personnel as part of the Azerbaijan Army’s 2025 training year preparation plan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The participating teams tested their orienteering skills through practical tasks involving the use of a compass and topographic map. Participants demonstrated a high level of engagement during exercises focused on identifying control points and locating designated targets within defined time and distance parameters. In addition to the team events, military personnel also competed in an individual championship to assess personal proficiency in orienteering.

The competition involved a total of 28 military personnel representing 7 teams.

Based on the final results, awards were presented to the top-performing teams, as well as to individual service members who demonstrated outstanding performance in the individual championship.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel