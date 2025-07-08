Baku hosts IX meeting of Azerbaijani diplomatic service heads (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The IX meeting of heads of diplomatic services on the topic “Azerbaijan’s foreign policy after the restoration of sovereignty: priorities and challenges” began its work on July 7, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, on the occasion of the meeting, as well as in connection with July 9 - the professional holiday of the employees of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as the heads of diplomatic missions and consulates accredited abroad, visited the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs and Victory Park.

Then, the opening ceremony of the IX Meeting of Heads of Diplomatic Departments took place at ADA University.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev spoke at the ceremony.

During the speeches, various areas of Azerbaijan's foreign policy were discussed, including the work done in the areas of economy, security, energy, culture and communications, as well as plans for the future. The current situation in the region and in the area of ​​international security was also analyzed.

In the context of global geopolitical tensions and new challenges, the need for Azerbaijani diplomacy to be more active, adaptive and decisive than ever was emphasized.

The ceremony discussed issues of expanding the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, interaction within regional and international organizations, new directions of foreign policy, the country's mediation efforts and climate diplomacy, as well as future steps in these areas.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan’s active participation in international mediation efforts testifies to the country’s growing role at the global level.

It was also noted that Azerbaijan actively participates in multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Organization of Turkic Speaking States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the OSCE, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Economic Cooperation Organization, as well as the Organization for Economic Cooperation of the Developing Eight (D-8), which Azerbaijan recently joined, and puts forward a number of initiatives.

It was noted that the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty, which has been the main goal of Azerbaijani diplomacy for more than 30 years, has further strengthened the country's position in the modern system of international relations.

The current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as challenges threatening the peace process, including the need to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan, enshrined in the Constitution of Armenia, were also discussed.

The conference, which will run from July 7 to 9, will include panel sessions on bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, economic, climate, energy diplomacy, communications, judicial processes, humanitarian and cultural diplomacy, international development assistance, foreign policy communications, parliamentary diplomacy, international treaties, diaspora, and improving the effectiveness of diplomatic services.

On July 9, the professional holiday of the employees of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting will continue its work with an extraordinary session, which will be held in the city of Khankendi.