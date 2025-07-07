Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin descends in price

Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin dropped in price to 792 million rials ($1,323) on July 7, down from 832 million rials ($1,390) on July 3. The decline follows continued market volatility after the Central Bank introduced a floating exchange rate on May 31. Older coins and smaller denominations also saw varying prices amid the fluctuations.

