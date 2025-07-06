Iran discloses volume of anticipated rice harvest

Despite drought and water shortages, Iran aims to harvest 1.6 to 1.8 million tons of rice in the current year by adopting innovative agricultural techniques and expanding cultivation in arid regions. This initiative, focused on reducing water use and boosting production, is underway in key provinces to help meet the country’s annual rice demand of 3.5 million tons, which is partially fulfilled through imports.

