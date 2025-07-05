Kazakhstan sees surge in interbank transactions in 5M2025

Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan

From January through May 2025, Kazakhstan processed 45.9 million interbank transactions totaling 613.1 trillion tenge (circa $1.16 trillion), marking significant growth over the same period in 2024. This reflects a 34.5 percent rise in transaction count and an 8.9% increase in volume, driven by the continued digitalization of the financial sector and widespread adoption of cashless payments.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register