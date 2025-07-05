Kyrgyzstan, Iran engage in talks on consular co-op and migration procedures

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 5. Kyrgyzstan and Iran have discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's MFA.

The meeting took place between Seitek Zhumakadyrov, Director of the Consular Department of Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry, and Ambassador of Iran to Kyrgyzstan, Gholamhossein Yadegari.

In the course of the talks, the sides discussed current issues in consular cooperation, with particular focus on measures to protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of both countries residing on each other’s territory.

The parties also explored possible ways to simplify consular and migration procedures, aiming to improve the efficiency and accessibility of government services for citizens.

Both sides emphasized the importance of active and constructive engagement between their respective agencies to strengthen cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan may stay in Iran without a visa for up to 15 days.