U.S has been reliable partner of Azerbaijan in energy sector for many years - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The United States has been a reliable partner of Azerbaijan in the energy sector for many years, said President Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of Independence Day, Trend reports.

"We attach special importance to the friendly relations and partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. Our active and effective cooperation in strengthening international peace and security, combating terrorism and its various manifestations, ensuring energy security, and in a number of other important areas is a hallmark of our close partnership.

I am pleased to note that the United States has been a reliable partner of Azerbaijan in the energy sector for many years. Our cooperation, built on positive traditions and solid foundations, continues successfully today. We highly value the consistent support of the United States for Azerbaijan’s energy strategy and the implementation of major infrastructure projects that contribute to stability and development in the region.

Today, there are excellent opportunities to elevate the Azerbaijan-United States friendly relations and partnership to a qualitatively new level. I believe that there is great potential for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in economic-trade, energy, transportation, industry, aviation, high technologies, investments, and other important areas," the letter reads.