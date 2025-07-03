Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev and ECO Summit partakers watch "Zafar" show of Karabakh horses at "Imarat" Complex in Aghdam

Politics Materials 3 July 2025 19:15 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev and ECO Summit partakers watch "Zafar" show of Karabakh horses at "Imarat" Complex in Aghdam

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3.​ On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, and participants of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit to be held in the city of Khankendi watched the "Victory" show of Karabakh horses at the "Imarat" Historical and Architectural Museum Complex in Aghdam,Trend reports.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more