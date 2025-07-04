Energy integration in ECO: Tajikistan proposes to form unified market

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. The 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is taking place in the city of Khankendi. One of the key topics of the meeting is energy security and the development of “green” energy. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's speech drew attention with a proposal to create a unified regional energy market within the framework of the ECO.

President Rahmon noted that Tajikistan supports the implementation of projects to interconnect the energy systems of the member countries of the organization. In particular, he emphasized the significance of the construction of the CASA-1000 power transmission line, which will connect Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan with Afghanistan and Pakistan, and also announced the completion of one of the stages of the project - the launch of the 500 kV Datka-Sugd power transmission line between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

"We are interested in the formation of a regional energy market within the framework of the ECO. In this context, the development of an energy sustainability strategy for the region is very relevant. The implementation of such projects will contribute to increasing the production and export of green energy and, in general, promoting a green economy," President Rahmon said.

The creation of a common energy market could be a strategic step for the ECO countries, given their rich resource base. For example, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan have significant oil and gas reserves, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have hydropower potential, and Uzbekistan is developing both gas and solar energy.

A special place in this process is occupied by Azerbaijan, which is implementing large-scale energy projects that unite the regions and create an infrastructural basis for the formation of a regional market. The key project is the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor, implemented by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. It involves integration with the green routes and interconnectors, Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Europe, creating opportunities for large-scale and uninterrupted transmission of renewable energy along the Middle Corridor connecting Asia and Europe.

Green energy interconnectors are becoming a key infrastructure element, ensuring efficient supply of solar and wind energy, promoting efficient utilization of renewable energy sources, and ensuring mutual sustainability of the region's energy systems.

In addition, today, Azerbaijan plays a leading role in ensuring the energy security of Europe by exporting its own energy resources and providing transit opportunities for the resources of other friendly countries. The most effective and attractive routes of energy supplies from ECO countries to Europe pass through the territory of Azerbaijan along the line Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Europe.

Thus, Tajikistan's initiative to create a regional energy market on the ECO platform opens new opportunities for strengthening energy security, increasing exports of “green” energy, promoting a green economy, and strengthening integration of the countries of the region. Joint implementation of infrastructure projects, including with the participation of Azerbaijan as an energy and transit center, will increase the importance of ECO as a leading integration organization in Eurasia.