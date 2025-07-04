Tajikistan champions removal of trade barriers in ECO framework - president

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. Tajikistan actively supports the removal of barriers to trade within the ECO framework, Emomali Rahmon said during the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend's special correspondent reports.

“The development of transport links and the formation of international transport corridors play an important role. Expansion of such corridors will ensure achievement of the goals set within the framework of ECO and connect East-West and East-South countries with other regions,” Rahmon said.

According to him, Tajikistan actively supports the removal of barriers to trade and transport, simplification of transit procedures, as well as the integration of rail, road, and air routes of the member states into the transport networks.