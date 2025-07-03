FlyArystan to debut international route from Kazakhstan’s Almaty to Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. Today, the Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan operated its first flight on a new international route—from Almaty to the international airport “Issyk-Kul” (Tamchy), Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

With the launch of this route, passengers now have a fast and affordable way to reach one of the most popular resorts in Central Asia—just a one-hour flight away.

“Flights will operate until August 31, 2025, twice a week—on Thursdays and Sundays. On Thursdays, the departure from Almaty is scheduled for 15:05 with arrival in Tamchy at 17:00; the return flight departs at 18:00 and arrives in Almaty at 18:00,” the statement says.

On Sundays, the flight leaves Almaty at 13:15 and arrives in Tamchy at 15:10; the return departs at 16:10 and returns to Almaty at 16:10.

“The new route is part of FlyArystan’s active expansion of its international route network. In July, the airline is also launching a direct flight from Atyrau to Tashkent, with the inaugural flight scheduled for July 15. The expansion of the flight geography reflects FlyArystan’s strategy to strengthen ties between regions and increase tourist and business traffic in Central Asia. We see growing interest from our passengers in new routes and will continue to develop our network of international destinations in response to this demand,” said Richard Ledger, President of FlyArystan.

The unidirectional fare under the “Comfort” classification commences at 23,317 tenge (circa $44, pricing applicable as of July 3, 2025) and encompasses seat allocation, checked baggage allowance up to 20 kg, and carry-on luggage not exceeding 5 kg (dimensions capped at 56×23×36 cm). Access to tickets can be procured via the FlyArystan mobile application and through the official digital platform of the company.

