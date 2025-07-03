Kazakhstan and Spain agree to expand cooperation in agro-industrial sector
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, Serik Zhumanarin, met with Spain’s Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, to discuss cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. They focused on sustainable agriculture, food security, technology exchange, and joint projects in irrigation, organic farming, and training.
