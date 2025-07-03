Azerbaijan spotlights state budget revenues and expenditures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Azerbaijan's treasury bodies executed more than 690,000 payment orders in the first six months of the current year, and the state budget revenues exceeded the forecasted ones.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Ministry of Finance show that the state budget revenues for the period from January through June of this year totaled 19.8 billion manat ($11.6 billion), which exceeded the six-month forecast by 704.8 million manat ($414.5 million) or 3.7 percent.

On the revenue side, revenues of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy amounted to 8.7 billion manat ($5.1 billion), which is 466.4 million manat ($274.3 million) or 5.7 percent more than the forecast, revenues of the State Customs Committee amounted to 3.09 billion manat ($1.8 billion), which is 4.1 million manat ($2.4 million) or 0.1 percent more than the forecast, receipts from the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy amounted to 21.9 million manat ($12.8 million), which is 5.1 million manat ($3 million) or 30.3 percent more than the forecast, transfers from the State Oil Fund amounted to 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion), which is 100 percent more than the forecast, and other receipts amounted to 434.6 million manat ($255.6 million), which is 314.1 million manat ($184.7 million) or 3.6 times more than the forecast.

At the same time, revenues from paid services of organizations financed from the state budget amounted to 312.1 million manat, which is 84.9 million manat ($49.9 million) or 21.4 percent less than the forecast.

State budget expenditures for the period from January through June amounted to 17.09 billion manat ($10.05 billion), or 99.0 percent against the forecast of 17.2 billion manat ($10.1 billion).