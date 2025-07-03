Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan experience unprecedented growth in tourism figures for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The number of people who visited Azerbaijan from Uzbekistan in the period from January through May this year amounted to 18,200 people.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that the number of visitors increased by 1,444 people or 8.6 percent, compared to the same period last year. Thus, for the first five months of 2024, the number of arrivals to Azerbaijan from this country amounted to 16,756 people.

Over the reporting period, 10,814 people from Uzbekistan arrived in Azerbaijan for tourism purposes, which is 1,076 or 11 percent more than in the previous year. In the same period last year, 9,738 people from Uzbekistan arrived in the country for tourism purposes.

In the reporting period of the current year, 64.6 percent of those who arrived in Azerbaijan from this country for tourist purposes were men, 35.4 percent - women. Of these, 10,563 arrived in Azerbaijan by air and 251 by sea. The overwhelming majority of those who arrived for this purpose (4,839 people) preferred to stay overnight for 1-3 days. Of these, 7,527 traveled for recreational purposes.

The number of overnight stays of citizens arriving in Azerbaijan from Uzbekistan for tourism purposes amounted to 54,025. Of the total number of overnight stays, 20,759 were in hotels and hotel-type facilities, 4,981 in rented houses, 9,706 in the homes of relatives or friends, and 18,579 in apartments owned by themselves or family members. Baku recorded 33,730 overnight stays.

Of those arriving from Uzbekistan for tourism purposes, 9,682 considered all services satisfactory, and 1,132 considered the services provided unsatisfactory.

Tourists from this country spent 18.7 million manat ($11 million) in Azerbaijan in the first five months of this year. Of these 8.9 million manat ($5.2 million) was spent on transportation, 3.3 million manat ($1.9 million) on accommodation, 3.4 million manat ($2 million) on food, 124,300 manat ($73,117) on cultural expenses, 2,100 manat ($1,235) on purchasing a tourist package, 108,200 manat ($63,647) on sports and entertainment services, 2.1 million manat ($1.2 million) on purchasing goods and gifts, and 787,100 manat ($462,999 on other expenses).