Azerbaijan sees powerful ChatGPT dominance in AI sector
In June this year, ChatGPT’s share in the Azerbaijani AI chatbot market rose to 96.21 percent, marking a 1.51 percentage point increase from the previous month. Other chatbots, including Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude, held significantly smaller shares.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy