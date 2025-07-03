Greece wins spot on UNESCO's Oceanographic Commission Executive Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Greece was elected to the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) Executive Council for the 2025–2027 term, Trend reports via the Greek MFA.

This election, backed by widespread support and placing Greece in a notably high ranking position, represents a clear international acknowledgment of Greece's role and influence in global maritime affairs, fully respecting the International Law of the Sea, as reflected in the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The IOC's primary mission is to promote international cooperation in marine science and improve the management of oceans, coasts, and marine resources. It places particular emphasis on protecting the marine ecosystem and biodiversity to effectively address climate change.

As a member of the Executive Council of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, Greece is committed to actively participating in its work and to making a substantial contribution, providing high-level expertise to the IOC’s initiatives for the protection of the marine environment and in particular the oceans, which constitute a vital common good for humanity.

