Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 3, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of 12 currencies increased, while 32 currencies decreased compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 600,222 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 707,630 rials. On July 2, the euro was priced at 707,362 rials.

Currency Rial on July 3 Rial on July 2 1 US dollar USD 600,222 600,710 1 British pound GBP 817,625 824,322 1 Swiss franc CHF 757,677 757,429 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,881 63,216 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,453 59,547 1 Danish krone DKK 94,845 94,801 1 Indian rupee INR 7,016 7,018 1 UAE Dirham AED 163,437 163,570 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,966,656 1,968,476 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 211,091 211,645 100 Japanese yen JPY 417,493 418,329 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,461 76,523 1 Omani rial OMR 1,559,534 1,561,099 1 Canadian dollar CAD 440,644 439,749 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 364,695 365,586 1 South African rand ZAR 34,105 34,080 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,087 15,082 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,614 7,653 1 Qatari riyal QAR 164,896 165,030 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,820 45,861 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 394,400 394,644 1 Saudi riyal SAR 160,059 160,189 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,596,335 1,597,633 1 Singapore dollar SGD 471,357 471,666 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 490,505 489,807 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,014 20,023 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 286 286 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 442,280 438,400 1 Libyan dinar LYD 111,315 111,219 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,766 83,837 100 Thai baht THB 1,853,898 1,849,690 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 142,280 143,094 1,000 South Korean won KRW 442,280 442,224 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 846,575 847,264 1 euro EUR 707,630 707,362 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,759 115,856 1 Georgian lari GEL 220,811 220,918 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,022 37,037 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,570 8,557 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 183,284 183,425 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 353,073 353,359 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,065,123 1,066,599 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,335 60,835 1 Turkmen manat TMT 171,018 171,278 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,523 5,560

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,931 rials and $1 costs 714,138 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,999 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,687 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 913,000–916,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1,05-1,08 million rials.