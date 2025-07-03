Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 3

Economy Materials 3 July 2025 10:12 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 3

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 3, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of 12 currencies increased, while 32 currencies decreased compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 600,222 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 707,630 rials. On July 2, the euro was priced at 707,362 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 3

Rial on July 2

1 US dollar

USD

600,222

600,710

1 British pound

GBP

817,625

824,322

1 Swiss franc

CHF

757,677

757,429

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,881

63,216

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,453

59,547

1 Danish krone

DKK

94,845

94,801

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,016

7,018

1 UAE Dirham

AED

163,437

163,570

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,966,656

1,968,476

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

211,091

211,645

100 Japanese yen

JPY

417,493

418,329

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,461

76,523

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,559,534

1,561,099

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

440,644

439,749

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

364,695

365,586

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,105

34,080

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,087

15,082

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,614

7,653

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

164,896

165,030

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,820

45,861

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

394,400

394,644

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

160,059

160,189

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,596,335

1,597,633

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

471,357

471,666

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

490,505

489,807

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,014

20,023

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

286

286

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

442,280

438,400

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

111,315

111,219

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,766

83,837

100 Thai baht

THB

1,853,898

1,849,690

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

142,280

143,094

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

442,280

442,224

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

846,575

847,264

1 euro

EUR

707,630

707,362

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,759

115,856

1 Georgian lari

GEL

220,811

220,918

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,022

37,037

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,570

8,557

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

183,284

183,425

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

353,073

353,359

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,065,123

1,066,599

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,335

60,835

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

171,018

171,278

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,523

5,560

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,931 rials and $1 costs 714,138 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,999 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,687 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 913,000–916,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1,05-1,08 million rials.

Latest

Latest

Read more