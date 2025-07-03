Azerbaijan boosts Japanese imports as overall trade volume climbs in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3.​ Trade volume between Azerbaijan and Japan reached over $130.3 million from January through April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents a growth of $42.1 million, or 47.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2024. During this period, trade with Japan accounted for 0.78 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover.

Azerbaijan's outbound trade to Japan amounted to $4.64 million, indicating a contraction of $1 million, or 18 percent, relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous fiscal year.



In contrast, the influx of imports from Japan escalated to $126.7 million, reflecting a substantial uptick of $43.1 million, equating to a remarkable 51.5 percent increase on a year-over-year basis.



In the period spanning January to April 2025, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached a substantial $16.9 billion, reflecting an increase of $3.3 billion, which translates to a notable growth rate of 24.1 percent when juxtaposed with the corresponding timeframe in 2024.



Export figures surged to $8.7 billion, reflecting an increment of $616.1 million, equating to a 7.5 percent escalation, whereas import metrics aggregated to $8.1 billion, marking a substantial increase of $2.7 billion, or 48.8 percent, in juxtaposition to the previous fiscal year.



Consequently, Azerbaijan achieved a favorable trade equilibrium amounting to $651.7 million, representing a decrement of $2.1 billion, or a factor of 4.15, in comparison to the period of January–April 2024.