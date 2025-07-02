Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's PM, President of Northern Cyprus discuss co-op issues in several areas

Politics Materials 2 July 2025 19:38 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2.​ Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the meeting, the significance of the engagement of the Northern Cyprus president, recognized as an observer state within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), at the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi was underscored.

It has been observed that reciprocal engagements have transpired between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus across multiple tiers in recent temporal frameworks.

Throughout the dialogue, various domains of collaboration were deliberated upon.

