Turkmenistan exchange witnesses dynamic trading in key commodity sectors
Last week, the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan completed 23 transactions involving both foreign and domestic buyers. Foreign companies from the USA, UAE, Singapore, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan purchased fuel products and cotton yarn.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy