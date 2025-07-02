Kyrgyz-Russian relations advance with talks between Japarov and Putin

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 2. The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic partnership during a high-level meeting held today in Moscow, Trend reports via the press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in both narrow and expanded formats as part of his working visit to Russia.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues in the bilateral agenda, focusing on trade, economic cooperation, humanitarian initiatives, and migration policy. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of strategic partnership and alliance achieved in recent years.

President Putin noted the steady growth in trade turnover and highlighted Russia's role as one of Kyrgyzstan's leading economic partners. He also praised the effective performance of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, which supports key infrastructure and development projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Humanitarian cooperation was another focal point. Putin emphasized the expansion of Russian-language education in Kyrgyzstan, citing the work of 200 Russian teachers in 43 schools. Plans are underway to increase the number of Russian-language schools, further strengthening cultural ties.

The Russian leader thanked Kyrgyzstan for granting special status to the Russian language, noting its contribution to deepening cooperation across various spheres.

In response, President Japarov emphasized the complete mutual trust and understanding between the two countries, stating that there are no political disagreements. He pointed to significant potential for expanding cooperation in energy, transport, agriculture, and industry.

He also acknowledged the successful role of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission in enhancing bilateral ties and expressed confidence that the current dialogue would support continued collaboration.

Following the talks, both presidents confirmed their shared intent to strengthen comprehensive cooperation and pursue joint projects across strategic sectors.

