Bilateral trade between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to hit $1B by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A document exchange ceremony between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan was held on July 2, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, signed the Decision of the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Moreover, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov exchanged the “Action Plan to Ensure the Formation and Implementation of Comprehensive Measures and Projects to Increase Trade Turnover between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan to $1 Billion by 2030.”

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov exchanged the “Program of Industrial Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2025-2027.”