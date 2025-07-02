President Ilham Aliyev describes investment in Uzbekistan as priority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. For Azerbaijan, investing in Uzbekistan is a priority. Firstly, because Uzbekistan is a friendly, brotherly country. Secondly, thanks to the well-considered reforms implemented by the President of Uzbekistan, a very favorable investment climate has been established, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani President emphasized that it is no coincidence Uzbekistan is now a highly attractive destination for investment.

“Today, we once again confirmed our intention to significantly increase both trade turnover and mutual investments. The joint investment fund established some time ago is already practically filled with projects. Today, it was reported that more than 10 projects are at the stage of final investment decisions. Of course, we see this as only the beginning, as the authorized capital of the investment fund is $500 million. Our plans exceed this figure several times over, and I am confident that the joint implementation of projects in energy, the hotel industry, construction, agriculture, and other areas - projects that already have clear prospects, agreements, and signed contracts - will lead to substantial growth in mutual investments. This fully reflects our shared intention and is in complete harmony with the spirit and nature of the brotherly relations between our countries,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.