Azerbaijan to seek legal aid from Russian Federal Chamber of Lawyers for illegally detained citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A regular meeting of the Presidium of the Collegium of Advocates of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on July 2, 2025, Trend reports via the Collegium of Advocates of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Opening the meeting, Chairman of the Collegium of Advocates Anar Baghirov spoke in detail about the current activities of the Presidium, work done, and upcoming tasks.

He strongly condemned the cases of violence and illegal detention of Azerbaijanis in Russia's Yekaterinburg city, noting that such cases are unacceptable.

Baghirov noted that an official appeal will be sent to the Federal Chamber of Lawyers of Russia in connection with the provision of legal assistance at the professional level to illegally detained Azerbaijanis, as well as their family members. At the same time, it was stated that in connection with the cases of inhuman treatment and abuse of power by law enforcement officers against lawyers in the city of Yekaterinburg, an appeal will be sent to international human rights organizations.

He further stated that the Azerbaijani Collegium of Advocates keeps this issue under control and all necessary steps will be taken within the framework of legal mechanisms.