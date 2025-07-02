Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region powers up with new substations for railway project

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 2. Three new power substations have been constructed and commissioned in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region to provide the electricity needed for the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy.

The newly operational facilities include:

Korgon-Tash substation (10 MVA, 110/35 kV), located in the At-Bashy district, has been connected to the 110 kV Ala–Too–Torugart overhead line of the Naryn Electricity Networks Enterprise.

Kosh-Dobo substation (20 MVA, 110/35 kV), built in the village of Kosh-Dobo in the Ak-Talaa district, is now powered by the 110 kV UgUt – Ala-Buga overhead line of the same utility.

Chet-Bulak substation (16 MVA, 110/35 kV), located in the village of Chet-Bulak in the Toguz-Toro district, is supplied by the 110 kV Jetigen – Ala-Buga line, also operated by the Naryn Electricity Networks Enterprise.

The Naryn power company has provided the necessary energy infrastructure to meet the needs of the railway construction project.

Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev attended the commissioning ceremony and also reviewed the ongoing construction of new administrative buildings for three district-level power grid branches under the Naryn Electricity Networks Enterprise