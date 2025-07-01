Azerbaijan spots various injuries for Ziyaddin Safarov's murder in Russia's Yekaterinburg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Multiple injuries were the cause of death of Ziyaddin Safarov, killed in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Director General of the Union of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of Azerbaijan Adalat Hasanov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, Hemorrhagic manifestations were documented bilaterally in the ocular regions, with concomitant ecchymosis and abrasions localized to the superior aspect of the left shoulder. Additionally, contusions and abrasions were noted on the lateral abdominal surface, alongside evidence of thoracic trauma and compressive injury.

"We couldn't even find one of the ribs. Hemorrhages were recorded in the soft tissues of the thoracic spine. The cause of death was post-traumatic shock due to the multiple injuries," he added.

To note, on the morning of June 27, operatives from the Russian Federal Security Service conducted a tactical incursion into residential premises inhabited by Azerbaijani nationals in Yekaterinburg. In the course of the operation, two individuals of Azerbaijani nationality were cruelly murdered, while multiple others were apprehended for further processing. On June 28, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs disseminated a communiqué addressing the incursions perpetrated against Azerbaijani nationals by the Russian Federal Security Service in Yekaterinburg.

