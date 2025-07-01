Kazakhstan champions stronger economic bonds among youth at ECO Forum

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. It is very important that countries contribute to the development of economic and environmental partnership among young people, the head of the Department of the Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Almagul Kutanova, said, Trend reports.



She made the remark at the panel session of the ECO Youth Forum “Country Interventions - National Reviews to assess the contribution of national youth strategies to sustainable development.”

She noted that youth policy in Kazakhstan is regulated by a number of legislative acts.

"To identify and support talented youth in the public administration sector in Kazakhstan, a state program was launched in 2019. To attract young people to environmental activities, the Zhasyl Yel program was established." Measures to combat drug addiction are also being strengthened. A roadmap is being drawn up to strengthen cooperation with the Republican Youth Organization. A resource center has been launched to support youth at different stages of life," Kutanova said.

The official added that about 400 NGOs are working in the field of youth policy in the country.

"Preferential housing programs are also one of our initiatives. The year 2025 has been declared the Employment Year in Kazakhstan. Young people and students will be supported in these areas. We believe that our young people have great prospects," she concluded.