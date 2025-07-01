Azerbaijani court reviews submission in Sputnik Azerbaijan detainee case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The trials of Sputnik Azerbaijan executive director Igor Kartavikh and employee of the structure Yevgeniy Belousov, detained as a result of an operation conducted by the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, will be held, Trend reports.

According to the information, the case will be heard in the Khatai District Court.

A total of 7 persons were detained in the course of operative-search actions carried out by the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan in the Baku branch of the information agency “Russia Today” (“Sputnik Azerbaijan”). Two people were arrested and five others were brought to criminal responsibility under the articles of the Criminal Code of the AR on fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and legalization of property acquired by criminal means.

