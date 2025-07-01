Azerbaijan raids house of arrested Sputnik Azerbaijan's Baku branch executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The house of Igor Kartavikh, executive director of the Baku branch of Sputnik Azerbaijan, arrested by Azerbaijani Interior Ministry officers, is being ransacked, Trend reports.

A total of 7 people have been detained in the Baku branch of the Russia Today News Agency (“Sputnik Azerbaijan”) in the course of operative-search measures carried out by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan. Two people were arrested and five others were brought to criminal liability in the criminal case initiated under articles of the Criminal Code of the AR on fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and legalization of property acquired by criminal means.