Azerbaijan attending 4th UN Int'l Conference on Financing for Development in Spain (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The 4th UN International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) started in Seville, Spain, today, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the conference, which is attended by 164 states and 49 international organizations, by a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov.

The delegation includes the First Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan, the Ambassador to Spain, the Director of the Agency for International Development Assistance of the Foreign Ministry, the Secretary of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, and responsible officials of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Economy.

The President of COP29 and the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues are also participating in the conference.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation was elected as one of the vice-chairmen of the conference during the election of the chairman of the conference and other electoral bodies held on the first working day.

The UN Conference on Financing for Development is a global platform for mobilizing and coordinating financial resources, policies, and international cooperation in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The agenda of the conference, which is being held for the first time in a European country, includes topics such as debt management and advancing new reforms, improving frameworks and conventions to eliminate tax evasion in international taxation, and mutual integration between climate finance and development finance.

