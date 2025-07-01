Azerbaijan spotlights June mine clearance achievements in liberated regions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Mine Clearance has released information on the operations carried out in June by the structures engaged in demining the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

According to the information, during June, 107 anti-personnel, 333 anti-tank mines, and 2807 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized.

Over the past month, 6618.1 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Demining operations were carried out by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Guard Service, as well as four private companies in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khojavand, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, including the villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district, which have been liberated from occupation.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates interagency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.