Kazakhstan boosts grain processing with new cluster in Almaty region

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has started construction of a 15 billion tenge ($28.5 million) agro-industrial cluster in Konaev, Almaty region. Led by LLP "Kapchagai Wheat Products," the cluster will include flour milling, oil and fat production, feed milling, and packaging, with a daily capacity of 1,500 tons of grain.

