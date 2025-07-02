Vilnius hosts high-level dialogue between Lithuanian and Israeli FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. On Monday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys met in Vilnius with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, who was on a working visit to Lithuania, Trend reports.

The ministers discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, EU-Israel relations, developments in the Middle East, and continued support for Ukraine.

A key focus of the meeting was enhancing economic ties. Minister Budrys noted that there is strong potential for growth in innovation, biotechnology, medicine, information technology, and the defense industry. He recalled that in April, Lithuania hosted its first Defense Innovation Forum, which was attended by several Israeli companies.

The ministers also reviewed ongoing collaboration in culture, education, and the preservation of historical memory. Minister Budrys emphasized Lithuania’s commitment to Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism, calling the Holocaust “a tragedy for all humanity that must never be repeated.”

On regional security, Minister Budrys reiterated Lithuania’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself and ensure the safety of its citizens, following international law. He also expressed support for ceasefire efforts between Israel and Iran.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Minister Budrys commended Minister Saar’s efforts to improve humanitarian access in Gaza. “It is in Lithuania’s interest that this progress accelerates,” he said.

Referring to the Israeli hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, Budrys stated: “The hostages still have not been returned, and that must happen unconditionally. This is the path to the ceasefire we all hope to see—so that stability can be restored as soon as possible.”

Later that day, the ministers visited the Paneriai Memorial, which commemorates the victims of mass executions during World War II.

Meanwhile, their previous bilateral meeting took place in March 2023 in Israel.