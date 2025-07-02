YIĞIM Payment System launches online payment acceptance for UnionPay cards!

YIĞIM Payment System is proud to announce the launch of a new service: online payments via UnionPay cards are now available through our platform. This step opens new opportunities for both local businesses and customers from Asian countries where UnionPay is widely used.

Leading companies such as Wolt and Bolt, which provide food delivery, taxi, and e-scooter rental services in Azerbaijan, are already accepting UnionPay payments through YIĞIM.

UnionPay is the world’s largest payment system by number of issued cards, operating in over 180 countries. UnionPay cards are issued in more than 80 countries and regions outside mainland China, with over 9 billion cards issued globally. Top countries for UnionPay card issuance outside of China include Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Russia.

What is the advantage?

With visa-free travel now in effect between Azerbaijan and China, an influx of tourists is projected from both China and other countries where UnionPay is the preferred payment option.

For visitors, students, and entrepreneurs accustomed to UnionPay, the ability to pay with familiar methods in Azerbaijan enhances comfort and encourages spending.

Benefits for Businesses:

New markets and customers – Accepting UnionPay increases the attractiveness of your goods and services to international audiences, especially from Asia.

Higher conversion rates – Familiar and convenient payment options increase the likelihood of purchase completion.

– Familiar and convenient payment options increase the likelihood of purchase completion. Reliability and security – Payments are processed via YIĞIM’s PCI DSS-certified infrastructure, ensuring international-level safety and compliance.

YIĞIM continues to actively develop Azerbaijan’s digital payment infrastructure, offering businesses innovative solutions aligned with global trends.

About YIĞIM

YIĞIM Payment System is one of Azerbaijan’s leading fintech companies and the first in the country to receive the international PCI DSS security certification. Founded in 2017, YIĞIM currently serves over 300 clients, including brands such as Bolt, Wolt, Uber, Yango, Hilton, Fairmont, Hertz, Wingz Scooter, and more.

YIĞIM was also the first company in Azerbaijan to enable payments via Google Pay and Apple Pay on websites and mobile applications. Other implemented solutions include online payments via American Express and UnionPay cards, as well as integration with Visa Token Service (VISA VTS) — enhancing the security and convenience of cashless transactions.