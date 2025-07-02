Israeli FM sets foot in Latvia on heels of ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar begins his official visit to the Baltic region today with a stop in Latvia, marking his first foreign trip since the ceasefire agreement with Iran on June 24, Trend reports.

The visit will begin with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Freedom Monument in Riga, after which Minister Sa’ar holds talks with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže. The meeting will focuse on a range of key issues, including regional security, Ukraine, multilateral engagement, and opportunities for deeper economic cooperation.

Foreign Minister Braže underscores the critical significance of robust bilateral relations between Latvia and Israel.

“Israel is an important partner for Latvia. It is a democratic country in the Middle East with which we share wide-ranging cooperation—politically and economically. Many Latvian nationals live in Israel. This visit reflects the strength of our bilateral relationship,” Braže articulates.

Discussions will also address the security situation in both Europe and the Middle East. Braže underscores Latvia’s continued support for Ukraine and notes the broader impact of global instability on European security.

Minister Braže reaffirms Latvia’s support for Israel’s right to self-defense in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas, while also stressing the importance of adhering to international law and international humanitarian law. She emphasizes the urgent need to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, including food, medical supplies, and equipment.

The ministers will discuss regional challenges, including the situation in Iran. Minister Braže expresses Latvia’s concern over Iran’s growing influence in the region and supports continued European Union sanctions in response to human rights concerns and destabilizing activities. Both ministers are expected to agree that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and note that its nuclear ambitions present risks to global and regional stability.

The upcoming visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Latvia is also on the agenda.

In addition to his meeting with Minister Braže, Foreign Minister Sa’ar also will meet with Latvia’s Minister of the Interior, Rihards Kozlovskis, as part of his broader engagement with Baltic partners.

