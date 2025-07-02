Uzbekistan opens skies to Air China’s scheduled passenger services
The Civil Aviation Agency of Uzbekistan has granted Air China an operational permit to launch regular flights on the Beijing–Tashkent and Urumqi–Tashkent routes. The move is part of efforts to strengthen air connectivity amid growing bilateral cooperation.
