Iranian banks jack up trade sector lending
In the first two months of the Iranian year, bank loans to the trade sector rose by 23.8% year-on-year. A total of 926 trillion rials (about $1.54 billion) was issued during this period. Overall lending across all sectors grew by 48.3%.
