Kyrgyzstan reports decline in stock and material volumes in early 2025

In Q1 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s enterprises reduced work-in-progress by more than $40 million, suggesting higher production efficiency and turnover. Inventories of finished goods and auxiliary materials also declined slightly. The figures point to improved resource management and stabilization in industrial output.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register