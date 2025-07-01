Kyrgyzstan reports decline in stock and material volumes in early 2025
In Q1 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s enterprises reduced work-in-progress by more than $40 million, suggesting higher production efficiency and turnover. Inventories of finished goods and auxiliary materials also declined slightly. The figures point to improved resource management and stabilization in industrial output.
