Azerbaijan shares key examination results of compatriots killed in Russia's Yekaterinburg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The examination of the bodies of the Safarov brothers killed in Yekaterinburg was completed at midnight, the director general of the Union of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of Azerbaijan, Adalat Hasanov, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, the death certificates issued by the Russian side were provided before the bodies were examined.

“The certificate states that the cause of death of the older brother was trauma, and the younger - a heart attack,” he said.

Examination of Huseyn Safarov's body revealed a large number of injuries.

“There were recorded deformation of the chest, bruises on the mucosa of the upper and lower lips, scratches on the left and right supraorbital area of the forehead, bruises on the back of the hands in the upper part, in the groin area, as well as a stripe-like abrasion on the inner surface of the left thigh,” he noted.

Hasanov also noted that the repeated forensic examination of the already-examined body is a very difficult task.

"Internal examination of the body revealed hemorrhages on the inner surface of the scalp, hemorrhages in the hard and soft cerebral membranes, and multiple displaced fractures. Hemorrhages were also found in the diaphragm. Blunt trauma usually ruptures the liver or spleen, but it is not possible to determine exactly which organ was injured. During the examination of Huseyn Safarov's body, the cause of death was recorded as post-traumatic shock due to the above-mentioned injuries," he added.