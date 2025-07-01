Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan set to visit Russia for strategic talks

Kyrgyzstan Materials 1 July 2025 13:31 (UTC +04:00)
President of Kyrgyzstan set to visit Russia for strategic talks

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 1. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov will arrive in Moscow on July 2 for a working visit, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The visit will include a bilateral meeting between President Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues related to Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation.

Key topics on the agenda include trade, economic collaboration, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as investment opportunities. The meeting aims to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two countries and explore new areas of cooperation.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more