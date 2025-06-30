Iran plots wheat imports to offset drought-driven shortfalls
Iran plans to import wheat to offset expected production shortfalls caused by ongoing drought and damage to rain-fed croplands. Despite these challenges, authorities say domestic supply of essential goods remains stable in the near term.
